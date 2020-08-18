13-year-old, two 16-year-olds charged with murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds are facing murder charges following what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong. At this point, Las Cruces Police have not released the names of the teens who are accused of shooting 24-year-old Fabian Lopez to death earlier this month.

Three other teens are charged with helping them evade police. Lopez was found behind the wheel when his car crashed into a yard just after the shooting.

Latest News