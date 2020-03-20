APD arrests man for shooting death of 13-year-old cousin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old for the shooting death of his 13-year-old cousin.

Police say 19-year-old Anthony Padilla was ‘joking around’ and wound up shooting his 13-year-old cousin Patricio Arroyo at a residence near Central and Wyoming on Thursday, March 19. APD says that Padilla told detectives that he had recently bought a shotgun and was keeping it at his cousin’s home since his mother would not allow him to keep guns at his residence.

According to police, after hanging out with his cousins, Padilla reportedly took the shotgun to take home for protection due to the coronavirus outbreak. Padilla allegedly told authorities that he pulled the trigger once and nothing happened but then “racked” the shotgun while he was walking toward the door.

Authorities then say Padilla stopped and pulled the trigger in front of Arroyo who was hit in the torso. Padilla reportedly told police that he did not know the gun was loaded.

Police arrived at the scene and attempted to perform life-saving measures. Arroyo was taken to a hospital where he died.

Padilla was been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center overnight Thursday on an open count of murder.

Don’t Miss