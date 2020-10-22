126 people in Albuquerque charged with federal crimes through Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Justice has given another update about the nationwide crime-fighting initiative called Operation Legend.

In Albuquerque, 126 people have been charged with federal crimes, 64 of them related to guns. Another 52 have been charged with drug crimes; 10 others are charged with violent crimes. Nationwide, 5,500 have been arrested and more than 1,100 of those have been charged with federal crimes.

