12-year-old accused of driving stolen vehicle in Las Cruces, found with ammunition in pocket

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department say a 12-year-old boy is in custody after driving a stolen vehicle and carrying ammunition in his pocket on Sunday.

The sheriff’s department says multiple residents contacted authorities about a child driving an SUV recklessly on the highway over the weekend. Police with several agencies began looking for the driver when he was found with three other passengers, ranging in age from 12 to 17-years-old.

“The driver, a 12-year-old male, had ammunition in his pocket, which led to deputies locating a handgun which had been thrown out of the moving vehicle,” police said.

Authorities say the vehicle had been reported stolen. The sheriff’s department says the 12-year-old was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant as well as two other serious charges.