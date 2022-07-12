HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a stabbing death involving an 11-year-old boy. Officials say deputies responded around 12:53 a.m. Sunday, July 10, to the 3900 block of North Dal Paso St. in Hobbs regarding a person who was stabbed.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the 11-year-old boy and 49-year-old Mary Johnson, both had been stabbed several times. The boy was taken to Covenant Health Hospital, he was pronounced dead there. His body was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy. Mary Johnson was taken to a Lubbock hospital. As of July, 11 she was listed in critical condition.

LCSO says no arrests have been made, but investigators have interviewed potential witnesses. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (575) 396-3611.