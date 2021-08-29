10 drunk drivers arrested at Saturday night sobriety checkpoint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sobriety checkpoint dwi_659757

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ten drunk drivers were arrested by Albuquerque police at a sobriety checkpoint. APD says 375 vehicles passed through that checkpoint at Eubank and Constitution Saturday night between 11:00 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Story continues below:

APD’s DWI Unit and a motors unit identified and arrested 10 drivers for drunk driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES