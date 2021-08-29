10 drunk drivers arrested at Saturday night sobriety checkpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ten drunk drivers were arrested by Albuquerque police at a sobriety checkpoint. APD says 375 vehicles passed through that checkpoint at Eubank and Constitution Saturday night between 11:00 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
APD’s DWI Unit and a motors unit identified and arrested 10 drivers for drunk driving.