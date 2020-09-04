1 of 2 brothers convicted of triple homicide in 2018 case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the brothers accused of a triple homicide in northern New Mexico was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder. John Powell and his brother, Roger Gage, were arrested in 2018 after police found three people dead in Dixon, north of Española.

Investigators said they believed it was part of a drug-related burglary. Gage has not yet gone to trial. A sentencing date for Powell has not yet been set.

