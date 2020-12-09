1 man dead following shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting in Las Cruces that resulted in a man’s death. According to a news release, just after midnight on Dec. 8 Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Rosedale Drive.

When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man inside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man later died at the scene.

Police say three occupants of the home, two men and a woman, are being interviewed by police. The incident is under investigation at this time. No additional information has been released.

Latest Crime News