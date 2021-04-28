1 killed, 1 injured in Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured another on Wednesday. CPD reports dispatched received multiple 911 calls referencing shots fired in the area of the 700 block of East Fifth Street around 8:52 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim who was outside of a building in the 300 block of North Price Street which was less than two blocks from where the shots fired call was reported. Authorities say a 58-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Officers who arrived at the scene of 700 block of East Fifth Street found another subject, a 53-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The man was also transported to Plains Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries. CPD reports a subject was observed running from the area and he is currently detained.

The detained subject has not been identified by police. Authorities say the victims of the shooting will be identified after their family members have been notified.