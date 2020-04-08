1 injured in northeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in northeast Albuquerque just before midnight on Wednesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers arrived at the scene on the 3300 block of Delamar Ave. NE near Carlisle and Comanche. Authorities say one person has been transported to the hospital and was last known to be in critical condition.

The identity of the victim remains unknown. Police have not identified any possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.