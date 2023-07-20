ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said a person was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon. They said around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the Southpoint Village Mobile Home Park on Gibson for reports of a shooting.
There they found a person who was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. APD said it is being investigated as a violent crime.