CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say they were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. on May 11 about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. They found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Rodriguez was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center before being flown to Lubbock, Texas because of his injuries. Police have not identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or provide an anonymous tip on their website. Anonymous tips can also be given to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.