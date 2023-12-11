GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a police shooting involving the Gallup Police Department. According to investigators, a Gallup officer was called to a disturbance on Western Skies Rd. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a 21-year-old man was asked to leave the home and refused. As the officer approached, the man walked toward a vehicle and after opening the door, a gun fell to the ground. He then picked it up and according to police, assumed a fighting stance before racking the slide of the gun. The man then got into the vehicle and fled.

The suspect was able to get away and onto I-40 but an NMSP officer used stop sticks and forced the vehicle off the interstate. Police said the man then tried to steal a Jeep in the parking of a lot of a fast food restaurant. A Gallup police sergeant shot the suspect who was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque. His condition is not known. No officers were injured.