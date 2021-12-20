Shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died following a drive-by shooting in northwest Albuquerque Monday night. The Albuquerque Police Department reports just after 5:30 p.m. officers arrived at the 200 block of 63rd Street where they found a male victim on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries. APD reported Monday evening that the investigation was in its early stages and that no one was in custody at that time.