ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says they were called to a neighborhood near 12th and Mountain at around 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in critical condition. APD has one man in custody.
No word on what led up to the shooting or the identity of the suspect.