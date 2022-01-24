1 hospitalized after southwest Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Sunday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 23, officers responded to 6116 Central Ave. regarding a shooting.

Police state that one individual was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries that occurred during the incident. Details remain limited at this time.

Authorities have not identified the victim or any possible suspects.

