ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. The officials said a person was injured during the incident.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), a shooting occurred at 4009 Montogomery Boulevard Northeast. Officers were called to the scene around 5:03 p.m. for a report of a man shot.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Complaints stack up about messy, ‘dangerous’ Four Hills property
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 24 de Agosto 2022
- Crime: Albuquerque man will serve 5 years for over $1.5 million in auto loan fraud
- New Mexico: New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings
Officers found a wounded man at the scene, they said. Officers aided the victim until rescue personnel arrived. The injured man was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities said they are still looking into the matter, and the area’s access is limited due to the investigation.