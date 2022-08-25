ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. The officials said a person was injured during the incident.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), a shooting occurred at 4009 Montogomery Boulevard Northeast. Officers were called to the scene around 5:03 p.m. for a report of a man shot.

Officers found a wounded man at the scene, they said. Officers aided the victim until rescue personnel arrived. The injured man was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said they are still looking into the matter, and the area’s access is limited due to the investigation.