GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an early morning shooting at a sports bar in Gallup has left one person dead. According to police, the victim told security he had an argument with the male suspect at the bar and asked a guard to escort him to his vehicle.

As security was transporting the victim, the suspect ran up and shot the victim. The guard shot back at the suspect and he is now being treated at the hospital with unknown conditions.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.