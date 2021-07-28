1 dead following shooting in Santa Fe; investigation continues

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a homicide Wednesday. According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of Haozous Rd in Santa Fe around 1:13 a.m. in response to a reported shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a deceased male. There was also another individual there who was not responding to deputies instructions to exit the residence.

The sheriff’s SWAT team was then activated at 2:20 a.m. and dispatched to the scene to assist. After several hours deputies were able to get the individual to exit the residence. Officials say the individual is being questioned by investigators.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says the scene was secured at 5:52 a.m. They say a second victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Once next of kin is notified the homicide victim will be identified.

