1 dead following shooting at southwest Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a shooting at an Albuquerque park early Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to Presbyterian Hospital in response to a male suffering from a gunshot wound and was brought to the hospital by friends.

The man died from his injuries. Authorities say through an investigation police determined that the shooting took place at Westgate Heights Park.

Officers located the scene at the park and were working it to process it. Detectives are also interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect in the shooting. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.