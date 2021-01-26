1 dead, another injured following shooting at Tower Park in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died following a shooting at Tower Park in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon according to the Albuquerque Police Department. APD says Tower Park was closed as police investigated.

APD says at approximately 4:34 p.m., dispatch received a call of a shooting that occurred at Tower Park and when officers arrived, they found one person mortally wounded and died from their injuries. Police say another individual was transported to the hospital; No word on their condition.

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.