ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southwest part of town. It happened near the Westgate Community Park at Rio Puerco near Central Ave. and 98th St.

APD says that neighbors reported hearing an exchange of gunshots. They say four men were involved, three of them injured and one of them died. Police are looking to see if there has been activity in the area before.

“We are looking into call history for this area in general. We had some activation from our gunshot detection system,” said Lt. Ray DelGreco.

No suspect has been identified as of Sunday morning. This story is developing.