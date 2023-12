ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Officers were sent to the area of Second St. and Arvada near I-40 just after 4:45 Wednesday afternoon on a report of a stabbing.

They found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not released the identity of the man who died or any potential suspects.