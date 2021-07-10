1 dead, 2 injured – including APD officer – in overnight downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and two others injured – including a police officer – following a shooting in downtown Albuquerque early Saturday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Central Avenue and 4th Street around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say shots were fired from the south to the north and two people were struck by gunfire, one dying at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Chief Medina provides details of an overnight shooting in Downtown. pic.twitter.com/TFaQClFKrg — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) July 10, 2021

Police say the officer’s vehicle was struck by a bullet in the windshield as he was driving on Central through the intersection at 4th Street and fragments of glass struck the officer. He was sent to the hospital and should be released later Saturday.

Police say Central will be closed for most of the morning as the scene is being processed. The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating the incident, including the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.