1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Friday in the northwest part of town. Officers responded just after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning to the 200 block of 63rd Street between Central Avenue and Avalon Road.

Officials say one person died from their injuries and two others are being treated at a local hospital. One of the two injured is in critical condition while the other one suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting is unknown as well as the identities of those involved. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.