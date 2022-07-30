ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of Atrisco Dr. and Milne Rd. that left two people injured and one person dead. Police say just before midnight Friday, officers responded to a call of a shooting in that area.

When they arrived, police learned that three people had been taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the three died at the hospital.

APD homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene. What led up to the shooting and the names of the victims are unknown at this time. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.