1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a southeast Albuquerque shooting that killed one person and injured another in the early morning of Monday, Jan. 10. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 1:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of San Pedro Dr. near Kathryn Ave. regarding a possible shooting.

Authorities state that witnesses advised officers that two individuals may have been involved in the incident. APD reports that officers at the scene found one individual who died from their gunshot wounds while another individual reportedly arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

APD is now investigating the incident as a homicide.