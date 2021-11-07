1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning in the area of Central and Pennsylvania. Police were called out just before 1:00 a.m. at Adam’s Food Market at 7817 Central NE and found two men had been shot.

One person died on scene and the other was transported to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

