1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gateway Christian Football team celebrated a six-man State Title victory over Ramah Saturday in Roswell. But at halftime, something happened to assistant coach and Roswell legend, Mickey Reeves. His older brother Sean spoke with KRQE Sports on Saturday night.

"As far as I know they went in at halftime. I don't know if he just passed out or whatever and then he didn't come around and then he was not responsive. So, the paramedics started working on him and he never regained consciousness. He went to be with Jesus, doing what he liked to do best, you know – coaching high school football in the state championship game," said Sean Reeves.