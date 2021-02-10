1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A male is dead and a female suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4601 Carlisle around 4 a.m. where they found two victims.

Authorities found a deceased male inside an apartment and a female victim who had an apparent gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Police say the female was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was last known to be in stable condition.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. There is no information on an offender at this time and there is no one in custody.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.