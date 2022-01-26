1 arrested, 4 identified in connection to 2021 murder at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives have arrested one person and have identified four others in connection with the 2021 murder of a man at a southwest Albuquerque park. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the suspects set up a drug transaction through social media, intending to rob Ryan Saavedra Jr. and his girlfriend at Westgate Heights Park.

Police state that 19-year-old Arianna Hawkins is accused of setting up the transaction on the night of April 20, 2021. Following the transaction, 19-year-old Ajole Guzman allegedly sprayed Saavedra in the face with mace.

Authorities report that as Saavedra’s girlfriend tried to drive away, 21-year-old Domminick Mullen allegedly shot and killed Saavedra who was in the passenger seat of the fleeing car. APD reports that the three suspects then jumped in a car driven by 21-year-old Christian Benson and fled the scene.

A fifth individual identified as 19-year-old Elijah Tafoya also knew of the robbery plan. Police report that all five suspects are charged in connection with the murder. Benson is currently in custody and is charged in another case.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.