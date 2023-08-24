The unidentified suspect is seen walking away from the car in this frame from surveillance video on Aug. 6, 2023. (Credit: Roswell Police Department)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Roswell on Aug. 6 was arrested in Albuquerque on Wednesday, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Herman Rafael Najar, 31, was arrested by members of a New Mexico State Police and U.S. Marshals Service task force after a brief foot pursuit, police said. Najar is accused of being one of two men who shot from a car at a 39-year-old man riding in east Roswell. Police said the man on the moped was being chased by the individuals in the car.

The moped driver was shot in the leg in the area of South Garden Avenue and East Mathews Street, about nine blocks from where the incident began near North Garden Avenue and East Second Street, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and was released.

Police said a teenager was also in the car during the time of the shooting. Najar is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle (great bodily harm), felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the second shooting suspect, or the whereabouts of the involved car, a gold 2008 Toyota Avalon, is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.