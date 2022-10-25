NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a fatal crash. VCSO says around 9 p.m. on October 21, deputies were responded to a crash on Highway 47 and Entrada Rd. when deputies arrived they found the driver of the vehicle dead.

Officials say a homicide call-out was initiated due to the nature of the death. Deputies say a witness told them they heard a loud vehicle racing away from the scene, but they could not tell what type of vehicle it was. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact VCSO at (505) 866-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500