ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Police are searching for two people who fired multiple shots in a UNM parking garage. On November 3, the Albuquerque Police Department contacted UNM police about a shot spotter activation at the Cornell Parking Structure.

UNM police found 14 bullet casings on the top floor of the structure. Police say surveillance video shows a dark-colored newer model Camaro entering the parking structure. The video shows a male and female get out of the vehicle and fire a handgun into the air. Anyone with information on the two suspects are asked to contact UNM Police at (505) 277-2241 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000