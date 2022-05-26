ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has added two new names to the Metro 15 list. 43-year-old Hector Rascon and 30-year-old Jesse Gene Harmon have both been added to the list. The Metro 15 is list of top drivers of crime in Albuquerque.

Rascon is a convicted felon with an active warrant accused of drug trafficking. He also has an extensive criminal history that includes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery against a household member, robber, kidnapping and assault on a peace officer.

Harmon has a felony warrant accused of failure to comply and failure to appear on charges of assault with intent to commit a violent felony. Anyone with information on any Metro 15 member is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867).