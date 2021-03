TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Department is trying to track down a missing storage shed. The shed was stolen Thursday night from Petaca Campground along Highway 570, southwest of Taos.

The department says if you know anything or see the shed call the Sheriff’s Office at 575-758-2217. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 575-758-HALT.