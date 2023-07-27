ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department needs the public’s help solving a murder that happened Saturday night in southeast Albuquerque. Officers responded to a shooting near Central and Louisiana just after 11:00 p.m. on July 22.

When police got to the scene, they found the body of Brittany Geter. APD is asking anyone with information about Geter’s death to give them a call at 843-STOP.

People can report anonymously. If their information leads to an arrest, the person could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.