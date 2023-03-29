ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for two people who are suspected of firing multiple rounds into a southeast Albuquerque apartment. Police say the two suspects approached an apartment at 425 Western Skies Dr. and fired a handgun into the apartment and fled the scene.

The pair fled in in an orange Acura RSX Type S with a spoiler. Police say the apartment was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.