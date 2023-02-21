CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused in an armed robbery at a Dollar General. Police say officers responded Monday to the Dollar General on 2113 West Lea Street to calls of an armed robbery.

Clerks at the store told police the suspect was armed with a gun and had taken an unknown amount of money. The suspect was described as wearing a dark hoodie and pants with a dark face mask. Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $4,000.

Tips or information can be submitted by calling (575) 887-1888, at eddycountycrimestoppers.com or using the mobile app “P3 Tips.”