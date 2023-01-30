ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information related to several vehicles being vandalized in Artesia. According to Crime Stoppers, on January 24, between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. multiple vehicles were vandalized at several different locations.

Surveillance video shows someone in a gray hoodie appearing to slash tires on multiple vehicles. According to Crime Stoppers, cars at the MVD were also targeted, the say damages total about $9,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Eddy County Crime Stoppers at (575) 887-1888.