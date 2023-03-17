ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery case where a clerk was nearly shot. The robbery happened roughly five months ago at the Circle K on Lomas near Tramway around 1:30 in the morning.

(Click to enlarge) APD says this man is a suspect in an October 2022 robbery at a Circle K convenience store. | Image Courtesy: ABQ Metro Crime Stoppers

Police say on October 20, 2022, the suspect fired a round during the robbery, narrowly missing the clerk. In a bulletin published Friday, Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers release surveillance photos of the suspect wearing a black “Champion” sweatshirt and a black hat with an image on the front of it.

Police say the male suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 505-843-STOP (7867) or submit a tip at p3tips.com/531.

Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $2,500 is available to those who provide information in the case.