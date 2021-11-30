Police seeking man accused of dragging person with van at Isleta Casino

Crime Stoppers is trying to track down a man accused of dragging someone through the Isleta Casino parking lot with his van.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a man accused of dragging someone through the Isleta Casino parking lot with his van. The man was driving a silver van with a Texas plate and the license number PWV1218.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his mid-twenties, with a mustache and beard. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the Isleta Police Department at 505-869-3030.