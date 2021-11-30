Police seeking man accused of dragging person with van at Isleta Casino

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crime Stoppers is trying to track down a man accused of dragging someone through the Isleta Casino parking lot with his van.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a man accused of dragging someone through the Isleta Casino parking lot with his van. The man was driving a silver van with a Texas plate and the license number PWV1218.

Story continues below

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his mid-twenties, with a mustache and beard. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the Isleta Police Department at 505-869-3030.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES