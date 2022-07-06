ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. June 5. Police say the victim was shot on Unser Blvd. between San Ygnacio Rd. and Tower Rd.

Police are describing the shooter as a Hispanic male in his late twenties with a short haircut. They say he was driving a dark green, wide-body Dodge Challenger at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.