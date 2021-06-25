Police searching for man and woman who robbed Albuquerque credit union

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man and a woman who held up an Albuquerque credit union on Juan Tabo near Candelaria. It happened around 11 a.m. on Friday.

The FBI says the man pointed an assault rifle, while the woman brandishes a handgun and demanded money from the tellers at Nusenda Credit Union. The woman also took an elderly woman’s purse.

The male suspect is approximately 5’8″ with a thin build and wore a blue hooded jacket, a black mask, dark gloves, and dark pants. The female was described as either white or Hispanic and was about 5’2″. She wore all black.

Both suspects are in their early to mid 20’s. They took off in a silver sedan with a sunroof. If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.