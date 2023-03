ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for information about a 2022 murder. Police say Jonathan Lindsey was shot and killed on the side of the road near the 400 block of Dallas St. on September 18, 2022.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to reach out to crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.