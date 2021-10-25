Police search for tips in Albuquerque shooting following Walmart altercation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking the public for any information they may have after a man was shot in the leg after leaving a northeast Albuquerque Walmart. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that on June 28, 2021, a male was involved in a verbal altercation at the Walmart located at Carlisle Blvd. and Claremont Ave.

When the male and his coworker were leaving the store, they noticed a red Chevy Cobalt following them. Authorities state the passenger of the red Chevy Cobalt was recognized as the same unknown male that was involved in the verbal altercation who was also accompanied by two unidentified females.

The male victim drove into a neighborhood near Indian School Rd. and Stanford Dr., trying to evade the Cobalt. When he discovered the vehicle had stopped following him, the victim started to leave the neighborhood approaching Indian School Rd. when he saw the Cobalt parked on a street nearby.

Authorities report as the victim drove past the vehicle, the male passenger pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at him. One of the bullets struck the victim in his lower left leg. The victim was transported to UNMH and was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/531.