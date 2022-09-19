ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in a September 9th shooting. Police say around 4:35 p.m. Raul Zapata, 51, was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at the Alon on Central and Tramway.

Police have released photos of the suspects vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (505) 242-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tipsters who provide information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.