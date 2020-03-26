Police search for shoplifting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a suspect who took off with some pricey power tools.

They say this man went to the Home Depot on Coors earlier this month, put two Dewalt air compressors in a shopping cart and walked right out of the store without paying for them, all in a matter of minutes.

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources