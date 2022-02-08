ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the two people who tried to break into a senior citizen’s home. It happened on the Isleta Pueblo last Thursday.
They say the suspects drove up in a white Ford truck, trying to break into the home. One of the suspects was caught on camera in a black sweater with a white stripe. If you know who he is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.