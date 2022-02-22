ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a serial robber who robbed a Kohls’s at gunpoint, There are surveillance photos from a robbery at the Kohls’s on Holly and Louisiana on Jan. 3.
He was armed and got away in an older model four-door Mercedes car. They think he’s linked to four other robberies. If you have any information about who this man is or the car used to get away, please call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.