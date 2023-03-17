NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who was accidentally let out of custody. Jerome Naranjo was shot by officers in Espanola in November 2022 after brandishing a firearm during a domestic altercation call.

Espanola police said Naranjo was involved in a domestic altercation when officers were called to the scene. They said when officers made contact with him, Naranjo brandished a gun. During the incident Naranjo was shot once by an officer and was eventually taken into custody.

Officials say due to an administrative error Naranjo was released from the Tierra Amarilla Detention Center. Police say he was been involved in other incidents since his release. Naranjo is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 505-843-STOP (7867) or submit a tip at p3tips.com/531. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of up to $2,500 is available to those who provide information in the case.